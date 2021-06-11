New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.74. 4,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 51,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA)

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.