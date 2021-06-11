New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 365,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $33,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

