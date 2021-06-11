New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.84 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in argenx were worth $34,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 698.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 122,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $308.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $210.35 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.62.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.