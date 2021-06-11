New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,701 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Match Group worth $35,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.88 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

