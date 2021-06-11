NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

NREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 1,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $60,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

