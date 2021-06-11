NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 8,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,117,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

