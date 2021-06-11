NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

