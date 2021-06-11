NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,507. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

