Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn Buys 2,218 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,790.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NICK stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 32.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

