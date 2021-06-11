Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 479 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.