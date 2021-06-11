Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

SYF opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

