Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

STX opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

