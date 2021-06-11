Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

