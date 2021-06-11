Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.06 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 742,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.