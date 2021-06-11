Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,345 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FE stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

