Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

COO stock opened at $374.12 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.29.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

