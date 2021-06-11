NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996. NN Group has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.