Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $319.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 42582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The company has a market capitalization of £262.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

