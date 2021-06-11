Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €0.95 ($1.12) on Friday, hitting €230.05 ($270.65). The company had a trading volume of 874,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

