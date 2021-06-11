Norinchukin Bank The Has $9.58 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $82,781,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GE stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

