Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $387.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.