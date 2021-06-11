Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 514 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.67. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

