Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 894 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,941 shares of company stock worth $21,331,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $99.94 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.