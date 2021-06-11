North American Construction Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.44.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market cap of C$481.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$17.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.60.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,890. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

