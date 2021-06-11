Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Novanta by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after buying an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

