Nucleus Vision Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $599,754.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $599,754.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

