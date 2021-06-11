NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 5,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.