NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $270,930.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $89.49 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NV5 Global by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.