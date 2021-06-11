O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $3.67 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.60. 21,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

