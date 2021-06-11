O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock remained flat at $$80.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 725,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

