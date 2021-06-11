O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.05. 18,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

