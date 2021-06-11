O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

