Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $64,919,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.55 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.