Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,580,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,151,000 after acquiring an additional 163,638 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.