Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $682.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

