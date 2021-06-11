Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $1,238.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $713.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

