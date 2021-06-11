Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Trading Up 10.9%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.