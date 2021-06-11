OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches One Day Volume of $88,372.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $88,372.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

