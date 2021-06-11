Oddz Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $3.93 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00061507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00178423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00199249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.12 or 0.01278715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,991.59 or 1.00616717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

