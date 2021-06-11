ODUWA Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1,585.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,857.78 or 0.99868496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000988 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009124 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.