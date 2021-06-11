Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.