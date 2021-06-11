OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.30

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 4409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 886,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,252,000 after buying an additional 61,329 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,848,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.