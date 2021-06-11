Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $248.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

