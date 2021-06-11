Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

