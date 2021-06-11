Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend payment by 69.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OFLX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.01. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,508,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

