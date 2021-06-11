ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $46.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

