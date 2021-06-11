Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.41. Opera shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 16,670 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 288.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 936,738 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Opera by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

