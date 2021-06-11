Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.25. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 8,289 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.