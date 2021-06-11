OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of OPKO Health worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 575,000 shares of company stock worth $2,116,500. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

