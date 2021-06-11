Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $20.36. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $572.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

